Student arrested for assaulting classmate, police say

According to the release, a school resource officer at Henry Johnson Alternative School responded to an assault call Monday and found a male victim lying in the floor with a knot on the back of his head. An investigation revealed that another male student hit the victim, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head, police said.

The reported victim was taken to the hospital, and the other student was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. His arraignment has not been scheduled.