ETSU preps for holiday season with Giving Tuesday

But what about Giving Tuesday?

The number of specialized shopping days following in the wake of Thanksgiving seems to grow with each passing year, but East Tennessee State University officials decided to participate in one of the newer traditions that has less to do with buying and more to do with providing for the community.

“I think initially what we're trying to do is get more people involved, certainly part of that is through giving,” Annual Giving Executive Director Jon See said of ETSU’s first year of participating in the campaign. “The point of Giving Tuesday is to enhance generosity throughout the region.”

The Giving Tuesday campaign began five years ago as a national campaign spread mostly over social media. The idea behind it is to take a day to give after a weekend packed with shopping “holidays.”

But for those whose wallets are a little light after the weekend, Giving Tuesday doesn’t just mean giving monetary donations. It could be time, talents or any sort of volunteer work — a platform that See and ETSU Foundation CEO Pam Ritter have been working to promote in the area for about a month, dubbing the occasion Giving ETSUDay.

Marsh Regional Blood Center, Coalition for Kids, Student Organization Resource Center and Bucky’s Food Pantry will have tables on campus to encourage students to donate to different organizations on campus and in the community. See also said community members can participate in the “unselfie campaign”, where folks are encouraged to take a selfie that includes a list in the picture of the organizations they support and use the hashtags #unselfie and #GivingETSUday.

The campaign will conclude Tuesday on campus with hot chocolate served between 10 a.m. and noon and with a wall of unselfies presented in Borchuck Plaza, but the end of Giving Tuesday doesn’t have to be the end of giving. Ritter and See encouraged community members to retain the giving spirit through the holidays.

More information on Giving Tuesday including ways to donate can be found at www.etsu.edu/givingtuesday.

