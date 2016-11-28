Donations being accepted for Jonesborough Shop with a Cop, Firefighter event

Fundraising efforts last month helped organizers start preparations for this year’s event, slated to take place Dec. 21. For the eighth-annual event, more than 50 children will be paired with a Jonesborough police officer or firefighter at the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 6 p.m. for a pizza party.

After dinner, the kids will be escorted by police to the Wal-Mart on West Market Street in Johnson City, where they will spend the evening shopping for themselves and their families.

Donations are still being accepted to help fund the event and can be made in person at the Jonesborough Police Department, or mailed to Jonesborough Public Safety Shop with a Cop, 123 Boone St., Jonesborough, TN 37659.

To supply gifts to the children participating in the event, donors can pick up an ornament at trees located at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream, The Black Olive or Crosspoint Church of Jonesborough. More information on the event can be reached by contacting Sgt. Jamie Aistrop at 423-753-1053.