Thanksgiving weekend shoppers spent less due to discounts

Once all the receipts are in, customers look to have spent an average of $289.19 over the four-day weekend, down nearly 3.5 percent from a year ago, based on a survey by the National Retail Federation. The pressure on prices was especially strong on products like TVs.

More than 154 million customers said they had shopped or planned to this Thanksgiving weekend, up from 151 million a year ago, according to the survey.

And more were doing it online, as about 99.1 million went to the stores and 108.5 million shopped online.