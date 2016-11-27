logo

Thanksgiving weekend shoppers spent less due to discounts

Associated Press • Today at 6:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend shoppers picked up hot toys, TVs and new Apple products, buying both online and in stores, but spent less per person because of rampant discounting that they’ve come to demand.

Once all the receipts are in, customers look to have spent an average of $289.19 over the four-day weekend, down nearly 3.5 percent from a year ago, based on a survey by the National Retail Federation. The pressure on prices was especially strong on products like TVs.

More than 154 million customers said they had shopped or planned to this Thanksgiving weekend, up from 151 million a year ago, according to the survey.

And more were doing it online, as about 99.1 million went to the stores and 108.5 million shopped online.

