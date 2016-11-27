Man flees scene of interstate crash, found with narcotics, officers say

Police say a man who fled the scene of a crash on the interstate Saturday afternoon was found to have more than 100 Xanax pills in his possession.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, witnesses told officers that a vehicle struck the median barrier on Interstate 26 and fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle and its driver, Nicholas Cumbow, 524 Frog Level Road, Gray, shortly after, the release said, and found him to have more than 100 Xanax pills in his possession.

Police charged Cumbow with driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of schedule IV narcotics for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cumbow is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $13,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court.