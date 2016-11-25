$112K given to families of victims of Chattanooga bus crash

The United Way said in a recent news release that the fund had another $10,000 in pending pledged donations.

The Monday crash left six dead and more than a dozen hospitalized. Police say the bus was traveling too fast when it veered off a narrow, winding road and crashed into a tree. The driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.

The Woodmore Fund was created with the United Way of Greater Chattanooga and other partners to help support the needs of the victims’ families. The Tennessee Titans contributed $25,000 to the fund.