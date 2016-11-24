Volunteers, Haven of Mercy put 'thanks' in Thanksgiving with annual dinner

That’s what volunteers embodied Thursday as they piled plates with turkey, eggs, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce to ensure everyone had a chance for a Thanksgiving feast.

For more than 40 years, the Haven of Mercy has made a mission every Thanksgiving to provide a feast for the poor and homeless or any who might not otherwise get a chance to celebrate the day with a full stomach. Each year, the hall is crowded with thousands of dinner guests looking for a Thanksgiving meal, and dozens of volunteers to help them. Other volunteers packed to-go boxes to feed shut-ins or others who might need a meal on Thanksgiving.

Grant Rockley, Haven of Mercy pastor and chief executive officer, said the dinner service started due to his deep Christian faith and a desire to help the needy in the Johnson City community.

“A lot of people are hungry and homeless on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day so we’ve provided this feast for many, many years,” Rockley said. “The reason we’re doing it is to show the love of Christ.”

He said the need isn’t only on holidays for these people — the need is every day — which is why the Haven of Mercy and its women’s shelter, which opened last year, are open to serve the community.

Carl Booker and his 6-year-old son, Mike, served plates of food to dinner guests in the afternoon. Booker said he wanted to teach his son the importance of giving, and Miles said he enjoyed helping people on the holiday.

Volunteers cooked, prepared and served dishes for the hungry in an all-day affair. Kylie O’Connell is new to the area and had never served at the Haven of Mercy before, but ended up scooping cranberry sauce onto plates for the day. O’Connell said she and her family always looked to offer community service on Thanksgiving, and said it just doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving if she’s not out volunteering.

“It’s just something my family has always done,” she said. “We don’t even eat on Thanksgiving.”

