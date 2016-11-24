Firefighters resume battling blaze in Carter County's Tiger Creek area

According to the National Forest Service, three small fires began burning Wednesday on private land about 1 1/2 miles from Ripshin Lakes.

Thirty firefighters, supported by three bulldozers, constructed fire lines and performed burnout operations to protect six structures in the vicinity of the Blackberry Cove community. A release from the NFS said erratic, gusting winds pushed the fire across dozer lines, forcing crews to pull back and disengage from the fire at 10:30 p.m.

The Forest Service said "the cause of the three human-caused fires is under investigation.”