Tiger Creek

Firefighters resume battling blaze in Carter County's Tiger Creek area

Johnson City Press • Today at 4:24 PM

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Firefighters returned Thanksgiving morning to continue battling a 100-acre forest fire in the Tiger Creek area of Carter County.

According to the National Forest Service, three small fires began burning Wednesday on private land about 1 1/2 miles from Ripshin Lakes. 

Thirty firefighters, supported by three bulldozers, constructed fire lines and performed burnout operations to protect six structures in the vicinity of the Blackberry Cove community. A release from the NFS said erratic, gusting winds pushed the fire across dozer lines, forcing crews to pull back and disengage from the fire at 10:30 p.m.

The Forest Service said "the cause of the three human-caused fires is under investigation.”

