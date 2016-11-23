State seeks to dismiss Nashville mosque discrimination suit

The center argued in a September federal lawsuit that its Nashville International Academy school was disqualified from a religious tax exemption because the center followed its religious beliefs in a banking deal. The center was billed more than $87,000 in past-due taxes as a result.

In a recent court filing, Tennessee Attorney General Senior Counsel Mary Ellen Knack has argued the lawsuit relates to a state tax law and thus should be brought in state court, not federal court, The Tennessean reported (http://tnne.ws/2gkDkZB).

The center adheres to Islam’s prohibition against paying interest. It therefore struck a banking agreement known as an ijara to pay for the construction of a new school building in 2008 without interest, the lawsuit said.

“The way the state applied the tax laws in this case affected Islamic Center of Nashville differently than it would affect other religions, which is specifically what the Constitution and the federal religious land use statute are designed to prevent,” said Christina Jump, a lawyer at the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, an advocacy firm that represents the Nashville center. “We expect this lawsuit to continue, and at most simply be narrowed down while still reflecting the main focus of the lawsuit, which is to enforce treating all religious entities equally.”

