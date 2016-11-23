Hazy skies preceding Thanksgiving weekend could make travel dangerous

NWS Meteorologist Derek Eisentrout said a front coming from the south could be responsible for blowing the smoke from surrounding forest fires down into the region. He said some rain is expected overnight and into Thanksgiving morning which could help lift the smoke, but wouldn’t be enough to douse the fires that are still ravaging the region. After the rain dissipates early Thursday morning, Eisentrout said to expect a dry day and weekend to follow.

But, there’s still hope for rain next week, he said. A system that is expected to enter the region on Tuesday is looking promising and could help put an end to the wildfires, but only time will tell.

“That would certainly be a help, but we'll just have to wait and see,” he said. Eisentrout said the NWS will continue to track the system as it nears the region.

Peter Frenzen, a Cherokee National Forest public information officer, said the smoke is hanging around because of a layer of cool air resting in the atmosphere that acts like a fireplace damper — the cool air closes the damper, and the smoke doesn’t have anywhere to go.

Frenzen said this could mix with late night or early- morning fog — and that could pose a dangerous problem at a time when many are traveling to be with their families.

“The main concern is you can have concentrations of smoke, especially when you have morning or night fog, and it can get quite difficult to see on the roads,” Frenzen said.

Frenzen urged drivers to use caution while traveling and use their headlights, especially at night or even during the day if the haze is particularly thick. Drivers may even want to pull off to side of the road with their emergency flashers on if the smoke is too heavy to see through.

Tim Phelps, Tennessee Division of Forestry public information officer, said Wednesday afternoon that there was no indication of close fires in our region that could be causing the uptick in smoke, but the state remained burdened with 59 active fires as of Wednesday afternoon. A report from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture listed 21 new active fires in the state over a 24-hour period, with five of them starting in the eastern region.

A burn ban issued by Gov. Bill Haslam earlier this month is still in effect for 51 counties in the state, including Washington, Unicoi, Greene, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

