William Riley Gaul, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Emma Jane Walker, who was fatally shot in her bedroom while she slept, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The body of the high school junior was discovered about 6:30 a.m. Monday at 6802 Cardindale Drive in North Knox County. It appeared she had been shot from outside the home, authorities said.

Read more here at the Knoxville News Sentinel.