Quillen Pediatrics recognized for healthcare improvement initiative

More than 6,000 patients have benefited from the ETSU Pediatrics Clinic’s participation in the program — the Pediatric Healthcare Improvement Initiative for Tennessee — in the past year through well-child checkups, maternal mental health screenings, child immunizations, monitoring tobacco exposure and breastfeeding, among other early childhood indicators.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we think we are providing really excellent care to the children and families of our community,” Department of Pediatrics Chairman Dr. David Wood said.

Out of all the improvements implemented by the pediatrics team, one of the ones that stands out the most is the team’s development of what they call the “We Care Screener.” The system works to determine resources needs for children in ways outside medicine.

“We’ve learned that children, their health is impacted by many things that we wouldn’t consider medical or clinical,such as (whether) they have stable housing, whether they have food or whether their relationship between their parents or caretakers is healthy and not abusive,” Wood said. “so we are starting to screen for those things.”

The project proceeded under the leadership of Dr. Gayatri Bala Jaishankar to be one of the first to participate in the PHiiT program in the state. Allen Coffman, medical director for PHiiT, said that close work between the initiative and the residency clinic has helped to cultivate an idea to a successful program that has led to improvements in the healthcare for the community’s children and their families.

“All of this came out of the desire for pediatricians to make sure in the busy activity of taking care of a bunch of kids every day that every kid that comes into our clinic gets exactly what they need,” Coffman said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.