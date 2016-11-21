Unicoi BMA approves town reimbursement ahead of financial meeting

The resolution declared that the town would be allowed to reimburse itself up to $675,000 for expenditures, which Town Recorder Mike Housewright clarified after prompting from Alderman Kathryn Bullen to be for the Mountain Harvest Kitchen at Unicoi. Housewright said that the resolution was strictly a limit for what the town could spend and reimburse itself on.

“The $675,000, that is not a limit on what we can borrow,” Housewright said. “That is only a limit on what we can spend over the next couple of months and reimburse.”

Newly inducted alderman Roger Cooper said he felt the board needed to have its financial meeting before passing the resolution, and Bullen said she felt she didn’t get a clear answer on how much had already been spent on the kitchen. Both voted against the resolution.

“I think it’s just better to wait (until the financial meeting),” Cooper said. “I’d just rather understand it before I vote on it.”

In other business, the board voted to restrict the unused $1,514.89 Unicoi History Committee funds to a separate account to benefit the Unicoi History Museum. The town also voted to restrict $1,689.50 from the Mountain Harvest Kitchen Donation funds to help purchase kitchen equipment for the 2017 fiscal year.

