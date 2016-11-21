10 new fires burning in Tennesssee despite rain, cool temperatures

What began as a mysterious haze blanketing much of our region has turned into a burn ban and a fight against more than 60 wildfires across Tennessee alone. The Tennessee Fire Prevention team reported 10 new fires Sunday, for a total of 61 burning in the state.

Precipitation totals from Saturday morning ranged from a tenth to a hundredth of an inch in the region of the state most ravaged by wildfires, but the National Drought Mitigation Center recognizes most of the state to be under exceptional, extreme or severe drought.

Gov. Bill Haslam declared a regional burn ban in 51 counties in response to the drought and wildfires spreading throughout Middle and East Tennessee. The ban applies to open-air burning near woodlands and includes a prohibition on campfires and brush, vegetation and construction debris burning.

Additional fires can be prevented by adhering to the burn ban.