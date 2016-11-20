Woman hospitalized after being extricated from flipped car

Sgt. Ralph Gent with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Old St. Route 34 (TN St. Route 353) near Telford School Road when the vehicle struck a tree and flipped an unknown number of times before landing on its hood.

The vehicle came to a rest in David Saults’ yard, and he said at first he thought it was just his 10-year-old daughter, Candice, playing in her room.

Then he said his wife saw the car flipping through the yard, and the family rushed outside to help while Candice called 911.

When attending to the driver, Saults said she was able to speak, but seemed confused and mentioned an infant that had been in the car. Saults said he saw a booster seat in the car and immediately started looking for the child.

“After we heard about the baby, we went into panic mode looking everywhere for it,” Saults said.

Gent said that officials were able to confirm that the child was not in the car and was with a family member at the time of the crash. The woman, who wasn’t named, was extricated from the car by Emergency Medical Services and taken to the hospital for treatment. Gent said she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The WCSO was assisted by the Jonesborough Police Department and the Limestone Fire Department.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.