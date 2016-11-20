2 shoplifters flee scene after brandishing gun at employee, police say

Police said that on Saturday, Jonathan Buckner, 34, 76 Harley Drive, Marshall, North Carolina, and Dena Banks, 33, 264 Dillingham Road, Barnardsville, North Carolina, tried to leave Belk on 2011 N. Roan St. with unpaid merchandise.

When a loss prevention employee attempted to stop the pair, Buckner flashed a gun at the employee and the two fled the scene, the release said.

Shortly after, a State Trooper stopped the suspects’ vehicle, and took both into custody, the release said.

Buckner was charged with aggravated assault and shoplifting and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond. Banks was charged with shoplifing and possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft devices and is being held on $2,000 bond. Both will be arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court.