Post-Trump's win: Fears and hopes in Northeast Tennessee

For others, it’s time to regroup, plan and drive fear away with community and action.

On either side of the 2016 election, many agree that Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton to become the nation’s 45th president was a surprise. The divisive months of campaigning left a dissonant atmosphere in its wake from millions disowning Trump with the #NotMyPresident hashtag and the other side urging the country to give him a chance.

Activists in left-leaning communities are taking the opportunity to regroup under what many consider a dangerous presidency.

A meeting on East Tennessee State University’s campus last week allowed a brainstorming session for members of the Northeast TN People’s Movement to come up with a plan moving forward. Over a two-hour meeting, the group of about 50 people engaged in a dialogue to help with local efforts against the Trump agenda.

Many members expressed fear not only from the direct consequences of legislation that a Trump presidency might bring, but in the way that the election has rocked society.

One member told a story of a gay boy being bullied in a local school. Another spoke of classmates harassing their Latino classmates and telling them they’d be deported to Mexico. Fear for what would happen in the day-to-day lives of “LGBTQ+” people, Muslims, women and immigrants was a big theme in the meeting due to a change in societal standards they feel is surging in hate.

“I immediately feared for my life, personally,” Brandon Harrell said after the meeting as she remembered learning the results of the election. “People are acting like I’m crazy ... But there are plenty of similarities between him and Hitler as far as I’m concerned.”

Newly elected Johnson City Commission member Todd Fowler is among those looking toward a positive future for the country under the president-elect. While he supported Ben Carson in the primaries, he said he’s optimistic for the country’s future under a Trump presidency, even though he was surprised by the outcome of the election.

While he said he is a little worried about Trump’s lack of experience as a politician, something he said he could relate to as a first-time commissioner, he said he is optimistic about the next four years.

“I think we should give him a chance, I think he'll do fine,” Fowler said. “But I'm worried there won't be cooperation because he's an outsider.”

Fowler said that as a physician, he is looking forward to Trump’s promise that he will amend the Affordable Care Act while keeping portions of it that help college students and people with pre-existing conditions.

While the beginning of the Northeast TN People’s Movement meeting focused on fears, the end of the meeting produced ideas for solutions and actions that members felt would be steps toward protecting marginalized people like offering homes to homeless LGBTQ+ youths, educating children on acceptance, motivating people to vote in midterm elections and take interest in local politics, and creating support networks for marginalized people in the community.

“I think people feel hopeful,” Zoe Wells, who helped organize the event said. “Nobody came to save us, so now we are going to step forward.”

Fowler and Kay White, who served as chairwoman for Donald Trump in East Tennessee, think the fears many are expressing are unfounded.

White said she believes that Trump will prove himself to be a president for all Americans and that all he needs is a chance to prove himself.

“We need to be forgiving and realize that things are said in an election that aren't heartfelt because that's in the spirit of trying to exert oneself and to win,” White said.

