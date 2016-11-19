Christmas Box: Bethany looks to see her children's eyes light up

But she managed one — a blue one with snowflakes on it — that her daughter absolutely loved, through the Johnson City Press Christmas Box program. And now Bethany, a single mother of two in Carter County, looks forward to her children’s faces lighting up again on Christmas morning with whatever the box may bring.

This will be her son’s first Christmas, and Bethany wants to see the light in his eyes opening his very first batch of Christmas presents. But the challenges of being a single mother make it hard to give her children the Christmas they deserve.

“It just means a lot when you’re trying to do it on your own and you have two kids,” she said as she stood in line for registration in Carter County.

Bethany said that her family also relies on the food provided by the box to make a special Christmas dinner. She said she just wants to bring the light to her children’s eyes this Christmas.

“That’s about all I can hope for,” she said.

The estimated cost of the food distribution is $75,000. For those who would like to help, tax-deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the holiday food distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to buy food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help can also be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

