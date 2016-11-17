Johnson City activists stand with Standing Rock through fundraiser

In addition to demonstrators showing solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation last week, activists came together Thursday to raise funds for those standing against the proposed Dakota Access pipeline. The project would disrupt the reservation’s sacred lands and surge under the Missouri River, which protectors fear may one day poison the water supply.

The fundraiser stretched through the day Thursday at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room with a silent auction, storytelling, poetry, lectures and live music.

Organizer Shea Keane spent time on the Sioux reservation for an internship after she graduated from East Tennessee State University, and said that watching the events unfold over the past few months pushed her to do something to help.

“For me, following what the water protectors were speaking to do and the violence that escalated, it just felt close to my heart to respond in some way,” Keane said.

Keane said at first, she had planned a three-hour fundraising event in the evening, but as more volunteer help started pouring in, she and Willow Tree owner Teri Dosher decided to extend the fundraiser to cover the whole day.

The silent auction featured items from hair products to homemade pottery and art in the back room, while local poets, artists and musicians took over the stage for a night of entertainment. The Main Street Pizza Company donated pizzas throughout the evening for the event, so the proceeds from the pizza could also benefit the fundraiser. The event didn’t have a cover fee, but volunteers took donations at the door.

Proceeds from the silent auction and donations throughout the day will go toward helping the water protectors in their fight against the pipeline both legally and through supplies that will go to protectors.

Keane said the support and donations can go further than Thursday’s event.

She suggested the sacredstonecamp.org website for those looking for additional ways to contribute, and if possible, bring bodies to the grounds of the protests to stand in solidarity with those fighting against the pipeline. Keane said that she will travel to Standing Rock later this month to offer her help.

