Autopsy: Inmate died from pneumonia after heroin withdrawal

A preliminary report from the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that 26-year-old Madison Bailee Deal died Aug. 18 from pneumonia she contracted after inhaling vomit into her lungs while in withdrawal, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported (http://bit.ly/2fWCald ).

According to her family’s attorneys, Tom O’Neal and Bryan Hoss, officials at Silverdale Correctional Facility, where Deal was taken into custody Aug. 10 on a probation violation, knew Deal was withdrawing from heroin and was vomiting and failed to provide adequate medical care for her.

“The Silverdale personnel just ignored her pleas and ignored the pleas of the other inmates to get her help,” O’Neal said.

Deal was taken to a hospital after collapsing in her cell two days before her death. O’Neal said by that time, “it was too late to revive and save her.”

Jonathan Burns, a spokesman for Corrections Corporation of America, the private company that runs Silverdale, said in an email Tuesday to the Times Free Press that their company is unable to discuss any inmate’s health information because of privacy concerns.

“Privacy considerations prevent us from disclosing any inmate’s health information. The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care is our top priority,” Burns said in the email.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com