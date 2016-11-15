Father of slain Missouri teen brings message to ETSU

The audience in East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp auditorium was still as Brown recalled that summer night two years ago when he learned his 18-year-old son, Michael Brown Jr., had been shot and killed by police, and recalled the painful hours, days and years that have led him to the present.

Protests then erupted in Brown’s hometown, Ferguson, Missouri, and garnered nationwide attention while sparking movements around the nation.

In the wake of Brown Jr.’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement has found footing as advocates of the group call for an end to police brutality and racial profiling by law enforcement. Brown Sr., has taken the opportunity to take his story to stages across the nation, speaking to communities.

“(I want to be able) to put out the realness of the situation because what was seen on TV was false, the majority of it was false,” Brown said. “And when people start rioting and doing all this other stuff they got off focus of the death of my son and started focusing on the negativity, so that overpowered the loss that we went through as far as parents and in the community.”

The ETSU Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted the program as part of its lecture series through the Kaldegg program and endowment. Director Laura Terry said the program aims to promote unity in the community through understanding while respecting different cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“I think it’s good to have someone like (Brown) because of the purpose and the things that have happened,” she said, adding, “It was also to bring together the ETSU community, to have open minds, to encourage dialogue and to understand and learn about each other.”

