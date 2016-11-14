Former Johnson City police chief appointed to lead Jonesborough department

Street, who has had a 38-year career in law enforcement, will take the helm of the Jonesborough Police Department after former Chief of Police Matt Hawkins resigned from the position in September.

Street built a 30-year career at the Johnson City Police Department, serving 13 of those years as chief of the department. He retired, but came out of retirement to become chief deputy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department for eight years, retired again, and is coming out of retirement a second time to become the police chief of his hometown.

“I like the atmosphere, it’s a small town, so to speak, but you can actually work with the citizens, and of course we want to bring a very positive image to the Jonesborough Police Department,” he said of accepting the position.

Since the board didn’t approve Street’s appointment until Monday night, he hasn’t had a chance to begin working with the department yet to see where improvements could be made.

In other business, the board took steps toward revising the town’s non-discrimination personnel policy with a review of the sexual harassment policy due to “recent issues in the police department” and requirements from state agencies, the agenda stated. The board approved the town’s sexual harassment policy “establishing a written complaint requirement, clarifying the investigation and review/corrective action process and forming a Title VI Advisory Committee.”

The board also voted in favor of town improvements, including the purchase of proposed equipment for the water system to assist with by-product removal and the construction of intersection improvements along Jackson Boulevard and Boones Creek Road. Bids for the latter are expected to start next year.

Monday’s meeting also marked Alderman Adam Dickson’s last meeting on the board as Jerome Fitzgerald will take his seat. Dickson entered the meeting to applause and support from the board, as each member thanked him for his service.

Dickson said he believes the future of Jonesborough is bright.

