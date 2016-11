On Monday, Johnson City police arrested Christopher Thomas Lee, 27, 1400 Orleans St., Apt. 420, on aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000 charges.

Officers had been investigating a burglary at 4017 Prescott Drive that happened the same day, the release said. According to the release, Lee was identified as the suspect and taken into custody shortly after.

Lee was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond awaiting a Tuesday appearance in Sessions Court.