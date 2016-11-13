Immigrants demonstrate against Trump as protests continue

Organizers said the protest scheduled for Sunday mid-afternoon in Manhattan was about speaking out against Trump’s support of deportation and other measures. It was the latest in days of demonstrations across the country. Other protests were expected Sunday in San Francisco, St. Louis Philadelphia, Denver and more.

On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in big cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as in smaller places like Worcester, Massachusetts, and Iowa City, Iowa.

In Los Angeles, an estimated 8,000 people marched Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump’s hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.

Protests also were held in Detroit, Minneapolis and others. More than 200 people, carrying signs, gathered on the steps of the Washington state Capitol. The group chanted “not my president” and “no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

In Tennessee, Vanderbilt University students sang civil rights songs and marched through campus across a Nashville street, temporarily blocking traffic.

Demonstrations also took place internationally. A group of Mexicans at statue representing independence in Mexico City expressed their concerns about a possible wave of deportations. One school teacher said it would add to the “unrest” that’s already in Mexico. About 300 people protested Trump’s election as the next American president outside the U.S. Embassy near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Mostly, the demonstrations were peaceful. However, in Portland, Oregon, a man was shot and wounded Saturday morning during a confrontation. Police arrested two teenagers in the shooting.

Los Angeles police arrested five people during an anti-Trump protest that wound down in the early morning hours where demonstrators gathered at the president-elect’s star on the Walk of Fame.

Four adults were cited for vandalism and a juvenile was arrested on suspicion of battery on an officer.