Elizabethton woman jailed on drug charges, child removed from scene

Early on Sunday, officers arrested Erica Brown, 28, 324 Race St., Apt. 1, Elizabethton, at the Fox Motel, 3406 W. Market St., after discovering that she had a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on possession of and selling methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, maintaining a dwelling where a controlled substance is sold or distributed, sale of controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Brown is being held on $40,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.