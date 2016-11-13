logo

Elizabethton woman jailed on drug charges, child removed from scene

Johnson City Press • Today at 6:10 PM

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services removed a child from the scene of a drug arrest at a Johnson City hotel, Johnson City police said in a news release.

Early on Sunday, officers arrested Erica Brown, 28, 324 Race St., Apt. 1, Elizabethton, at the Fox Motel, 3406 W. Market St., after discovering that she had a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. 

Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on possession of and selling methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, maintaining a dwelling where a controlled substance is sold or distributed, sale of controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Brown is being held on $40,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.

Recommended for You