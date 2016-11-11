JCP Week in Review, November 11 - VIDEO

The unexpected results came after a divisive campaign season and a close run that left many stunned and shocked, on both sides of the aisle.

His triumph over Hillary Clinton, not declared until well after midnight, will end eight years of Democratic dominance of the White House. Trump has pledged to act quickly to repeal President Obama’s landmark health care law, revoke America’s nuclear agreement with Iran and rewrite important trade deals with other countries, particularly Mexico and Canada.

In local elections, newcomer Todd Fowler joined the Johnson City Commission, winning one of three seats on the five-member body along with Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise and incumbent Ralph Van Brocklin. Current Mayor Clayton Stout did not make the cut.

All three promise to continue the progress in downtown Johnson City, and hope to bring more business and job prospects to our immediate futures.

More than 40 ongoing wildfires filled the region’s air with smoke earlier this week, causing a Code Red Air Quality Alert that advised area residents to remain indoors.

Fires are still raging across the mountains in North Carolina and parts of Tennessee, and blazes in Hawkins County and parts of Kentucky have been ruled contained, with arson suspected.

A Tennessee Forestry Division situation update released at 1 p.m. Thursday indicated that arson was the suspected cause of the fire that had burned about 200 acres of mountain range between Laurel Run Park to the north and Mountain View Road to the south.

Kentucky authorities made two arson arrests and cited another man for causing a brush fire by defying a burn ban. Drought conditions throughout Appalachia have created the perfect set of conditions for fires to thrive, so please, people - follow state guidelines and refrain from burning at this time.

As I hope you all know, today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year set aside as a holiday to honor and thank those who have served in our armed forces.

Mountain Home VA has held ceremonies, as have other groups around the region in order to pay tribute to those who have signed contracts to defend our nation, and have sometimes paid the ultimate price.

One Johnson City resident who was honored this past week deserves special attention, however, and I urge you to visit our website in order to read the story of Dana Anderson.

Anderson, a 90-year-old World War 2 B-24 Tailgunner, was among eight veterans awarded France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour last week in Nashville for his bravery. The decoration is the highest French order for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Visit our website, find Gary Gray’s article about Mr. Anderson, and find out why he and his fellow soldiers are often referred to as our Greatest Generation.