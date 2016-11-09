TVA to test Boone Dam repairs by raising lake levels this week

Water levels will rise by about two feet over the next few weeks — beginning as early as Thursday, a TVA press release said. It will take several days to bring levels from 1,353 feet above sea levels to 1,355 feet, because the water levels are expected to rise only a few inches per day.

Once raised, the TVA plans to hold the lake at the higher level for several days to monitor the earthen embankment, collecting data in order to make any necessary refinements to the repair plan, which the TVA says is on schedule and on budget.

After testing is completed, the TVA will lower water levels back down to about 1,352 feet, anticipated around Nov. 27. Real-time lake levels will be posted at the Boone webpage.