Wolfe defeats Moore by 200 votes in Jonesborough mayoral race

Early voting and absentee voters carried the brunt of the voter force, accounting for almost three quarters of the vote. Wolfe totaled 1,257 votes overall while Moore finished with 1,043.

On the alderman side of things, Terry Countermine will remain on the board for four more years, but Adam Dickson lost out to returning candidate Jerome Fitzgerald, who gained the majority with 1,308 total votes, leaving Countermine and Dickson in a tight race to stay on the board with just a margin of 26 votes.

After hearing the results, Dickson told surrounding supporters that he believes Jonesborough will thrive with positive leadership.

The outcome follows a campaign that turned ugly in its final weeks following the election with robocalls and pamphlets flurrying throughout the town in support of Moore. While Moore told the Press that he didn’t authorize any of the flyers or calls that went out in the campaign’s final weeks, his campaign stamp appeared on several of the flyers.

On Oct. 17, the town sent out letters to water customers in response to a state-mandated postcard informing customers that the water had “exceeded the maximum containment level of Haloacetic Acids,” and that “excess levels over many years may have an increased risk of cancer.” This was a hot-button topic at a forum hosted and reported on by the Herald and Tribune a few weeks ago, where Wolfe admitted the water quality slipped in the Glendale community near Fall Branch.

The quality maintained acceptable levels after that though, but Moore said that wasn’t good enough, who built his campaign around the notion that Jonesborough could see improvements in its elected officials. Moore vowed to sell both the Wetlands water park and the Jackson Theatre to help with finances in Jonesborough, as well as see to it that things were fair for all residents of Jonesborough.

Wolfe, on the other hand, based his campaign around his successes as mayor of the town for the past eight years. He cited a drop in water loss over his time in office along with several other projects, many of which he said he wanted to see through with another term.

Wolfe entered The Corner Cup to applause from supporters, thanking voters for their faith in the town and Dickson for his time served on the board, and said that he will welcome Fitzgerald back to the board.

“It’s a crazy political year, and one thing I can say is tonight, my faith in the people of Jonesborough remains unshaken,” Wolfe said. “I think they know just how special our little town is and all the great things that we’ve got going on, I think they appreciate the hard work our board has put in the projects that we’ve done, I think that there’s an inherent sense of hope and optimism with our folks that is unique to our community.”

