Voters to cast ballots for Tennessee's 9 House seats

Tennessee’s eight incumbent House members — six Republicans and two Democrats — are expected to win re-election without much stress on Election Day.

In the solidly Republican 8th District in West Tennessee, Republican Stephen Fincher vacated his seat with the surprise announcement earlier this year that he would not seek a fourth term. Republican David Kustoff, a former U.S. attorney, is taking on little-known Democrat Rickey Hobson there.

More than 1.6 million voters cast early ballots in Tennessee, likely spurred by the pivotal and contentious presidential race featuring Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.