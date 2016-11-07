Super start to ETSU's 'Super Homecoming' week

This year’s theme, “Super Homecoming,” inspired floats decked with heroes from Batman to Iron Man and even a few super villains in the mix. Everything, of course, was shrouded in ETSU’s blue and gold as spirited cheers and shouts followed the parade from Founders Park down Walnut Street and ended on ETSU’s campus for a pep rally and bonfire.

Members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Sigma Kappa fraternities worked together to build a Batmobile replica over the weekend. And it’s not just the body of the car that’s impressive – the members attached a working exhaust pipe on that puffed smoke out every few minutes.

Kaleb Walters, who serves on the ETSU SAE chapter executive board, said members from both fraternities had been working almost non-stop since Thursday to build the float, which followed the Marching Bucs near the front of the parade.

“It’s really fun, it’s a great way to meet people,” Walters said of working with SK on the float. “I made a lot of friends this year, I met a lot of people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

The pep rally that followed the parade was met with a wave of blue-and-gold-clad students crowding in front of the stage exuding with school spirit to kick off Homecoming Week. Mayor Clayton Stout read a proclamation from the city, and the night ended with the signature bonfire that lit the sky.

Following the rest of the week, The ETSU Department of Art and Design will host an arts and crafts sale in the spirit of Homecoming Week each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ball Hall’s Slocumb Galleries on campus, and the Homecoming Blood Drive will be accepting donors Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the D.P. Culp University Center ballroom.

On Friday, a dedication ceremony for the new ETSU Veterans Tower will proceed at 1:30 p.m. at the Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course on campus, which will be followed at 4 p.m. by the annual ETSU Reserve Officers' Training Corps Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel just across from campus on State of Franklin Road.

Friday is a busy day, because the athletics, alumni and student pep rally begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Liberty Bell Plaza at Freedom Hall followed by the men’s basketball game against Fordham at 7 p.m. A comedy show featuring MTV's "Wild-n-Out" favorites Nema Williams, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium in the Culp Center.

It all boils down to Homecoming Day on Saturday, where tailgating will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking areas surrounding Kermit Tipton Stadium.

