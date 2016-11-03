Munsey to memorialize All Saints Day with power of music

The All Saints Memorial Concert will take place in Munsey’s sanctuary at the corner of Roan and Market streets beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Church music director Douglas Grove-DeJarnett said the program has been arranged around Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” for choir and orchestra, which will be performed by the Munsey Chancel Choir and Orchestra and the Milligan College Concert Choir.

The concert will also feature Mozart’s “Concert Rondo in D” for Piano and Orchestra, “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” by Mack Wilberg and “Be Still” by Dan and Heidi Goeller.

“The purpose of the concert is to provide a living memorial to those who have lived and died in the faith and to make beautiful music that glorifies God,” Grove-DeJarnett said.

The program also features the talents of organist Matthew Brickey, who will perform Mendelssohn’s “Organ Sonata No. 3,” and pianist Esther Park, who will play piano for the Mozart piece.

A festive finale will close out the show with the Wildberg piece, Grove-DeJarnett said, as the piece brings together the talents of the orchestra, both choirs and piano for a big finish to bring everything together.

The concert is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted at the door.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to hear a fine church choir, a school choir and a world-class pianist right here in our own backyard,” Grove-DeJarnett said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.