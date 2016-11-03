More than 1.5M Tennesseans cast early or absentee ballots

While turnout figures for the final day are not yet complete, more ballots have already been cast than in the last presidential election in 2012 and totals were rapidly approaching the mark set in 2008.

About 1.5 million early or absentee ballots were cast through Wednesday. Final statewide totals aren’t expected until at least Friday.

Turnout has been highest in Shelby County, where about 218,000 ballots have been cast. The next highest totals have been 156,000 votes in Davidson, 127,000 in Knox and 76,000 in Williamson counties.

By contrast, fewer than 1,500 people had voted in Hancock, Lake, Van Buren, Pickett, Perry and Clay counties.

About three in five Tennessee voters cast early or absentee ballots in the 2012 and 2008.