4th sexual assault of the semester reported on ETSU campus

According to the notice, a female student reported to campus security on Tuesday that the incident happened early Monday morning. She said a male acquaintance fondled her over her clothing while she was visiting him at his dorm room.

Public Safety is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call 439-4480.

This instance follows three other reports of sexual assault on the campus this semester. A report on Sept. 15 that a male student sexually assaulted a female student in an academic building was retracted about a week later after the female student said the assault did not occur.

A report on Aug. 29 stated that a female student had been assaulted in a dorm room, and on Aug. 31, another female student reported she was fondled over the top of her clothing by a male non-student acquaintance while he was visiting her dorm room.