Events and activities for local senior centers

Johnson City Seniors Center

Thursday, November 3

• 8 a.m. Mystery Hike

• 10 a.m. As the Page Turns

• 2 p.m. Washington County S.A.L.T Council



Friday, November 4

• 8 a.m. Hip Hikers

• 8:30 a.m. Kettlebell Fridays

• Noon Betty Hall One on One

• 2 p.m. Betty Hall One on One

• 7 p.m. Friday Night Dance - Jerry Pierce



Monday, November 7

• 11 a.m. Early Cherokee Archaeology

• Noon Betty Hall One on One

• 1 p.m. Amateur Photography Club

• 1 p.m. Quilted Tree Skirt

• 1 p.m. Crystal Cascade Christmas Ornament

• 2 p.m. Betty Hall One on One



Tuesday, November 8

• 9 a.m. Pigeon Forge Shopping Trip

• 1 p.m. Every Day Gourmet - video lecture

• 1 p.m. Mountain Dulcimer



Wednesday, November 9

• 9 a.m. AARP Driver’s Safety

• 10 a.m. Taking Charge of your Diabetes

• 11 a.m. Drug and Food Interactions

• Noon: Betty Hall One on One

• 2 p.m. Betty Hall One on One



Jonesborough Seniors Center



Thursday, November 3

• 8:45 a.m. Advanced Tai-Chi

• 9 a.m. to noon Energy Assistance Program sign-up at the front desk

• 9 a.m. Shopping at Wal-Mart and Dollar Tree in Johnson City, lunch at Captain D’s

• 10 a.m. Beginner Tai-Chi

• 2 p.m. S.A.L.T meeting at Johnson City Senior Center

• 3:30 p.m. Ballroom Dancing

• 4:45 p.m. Couples Dance Instruction



Friday, November 4

• 10 a.m. Bible study

• 10:45 Lunch Bunch at Broad Street in Bristol

• 11 a.m. Fun with trivia

• Noon to 3 p.m. Computer instruction with Amara

• 2 p.m. Bridge instruction with Trudy



Monday, November 7

• 9:30 a.m. Take Charge of your Diabetes Workshop

• 10 a.m. Free hearing screenings

• 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hot Springs, NC Mineral Bath

• 2 p.m. Gentle Yoga

• 2:30 p.m. Chorale Group

• 3 p.m. Chair Yoga

Tuesday, November 8

• Center closed for Election Day



Wednesday, November 9

• 9 a.m. Computer Class

• 9 a.m. Surviving the Holidays with Diabetes

• Noon: Main Street Lunch sign-up





Clinchfield Senior Adult Center



Thursday, November 3

• 8 a.m. Water Aerobics/YMCA

• 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks

• 9 a.m. Open Board/Card Games

• 10 a.m. Clinchfield Senior Walking Club

• 10:45 a.m. Forever Young Exercises

• Noon: Shopping at Wal-Mart

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 1 p.m. Writer’s Workshop



Friday, November 4

• 9 a.m. Open Activities

• 9 a.m. Quilting

• 10 a.m. Singers to EHC

• 10 a.m. Brain Games

• 11 a.m. Tai-Chi



Monday, November 7

• 8 a.m. Water Aerobics/YMCA

• 9 a.m. Crafts

• 9 a.m. Hand, Foot, Knee Cards

• 9:30 a.m. Share and Support

• 10 a.m. Coloring Craze

• 10:30 a.m. Wii play with Christine

Tuesday, November 8

• 8 a.m. Water Aerobics/YMCA

• 9 a.m. Mahjong

• 9 a.m. Blood pressure checks

• 10:45 a.m. Sing-a-long

• 11:15 a.m. Devotions

• Noon: Shopping at Priceless

Wednesday, November 9

• 9 a.m. Smartphone and tablet tutorial appointments

• 9:30 a.m. Bowling Outing