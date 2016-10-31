It's a super time for all on Walnut Street

Forty local businesses dished handfuls of candy into the buckets and bags of waiting trick-or-treaters filling the sidewalks with their families, marking the 21st year of the event. The Johnson City Fire Department, Firehouse Restaurant, the Acoustic Coffeehouse and Backdoor Records were just a handful of the businesses raining candy onto trick-or-treaters.

Tanya Tisor, branch manager for HomeTrust Bank, said that after 10 years sponsoring and stitching the event together, it still puts a smile on her face.

“It’s all about the community,” she said.

Cathy Keramidas and her family took a break from the crowds and the heat after two hours of trick or treating while her two sons, Macky, 6, and Chandler, 3, sorted through their loot of the day. The Keramidases have been a part of the Johnson City community for about four years, but this is the first year they’ve attended the Walnut Street trick-or-treat extravaganza.

Keramidas said she enjoyed the atmosphere and sense of community the event brought out for the evening.

Chandler had retired his Power Rangers costume in favor of some cat ears, and Macky, sporting a Superman costume, said he liked going around and seeing his friends and classmates in their costumes.

“We’ve enjoyed it tremendously, there’s been lots of participation from the community, you see lots of different sponsors, it’s just been a really neat event for the whole family,” she said.

