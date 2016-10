Robert John Raines, 27, 108 Gay St., Apt. 206L, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Raines’ listed address.

The release said officers found the victim with several cuts and wounds, and learned Raines was responsible for the stabbing.

Rains was arrested shortly after and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.