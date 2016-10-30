Police arrest 2 after motel search reveals meth, drug paraphrenalia

On Saturday, officers ran an investigation at Econo Lodge, 207 E Mountcastle Drive, into claims that Jason Taylor, 38, 3000 Mayfield Drive, was selling illegal narcotics and staying at the hotel, according to the release.

Officers found him and Misty Taylor, 35, 100 W Poplar St., in their room, the release said, and a search of Jason Taylor revealed a “large quantity” of crystal meth and cash.

With consent to search the room, the release said officers found several items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested the two and charged Jason Taylor with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia and charged Misty Taylor with maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are sold and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bonds and will be arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court.