Political attacks flurry in Jonesborough mayoral race

Jonesborough residents have experienced a flurry of campaign ads via mailed flyers, robocalls and advertisements a little more than a week out from the general election. Many of the advertisements are an endorsement for mayoral candidate Charlie Moore, who said in an earlier interview with the Press that his campaign revolves around fairness.

Recently, negative campaign ads against current Mayor Kelly Wolfe have circulated in the town, mostly centered on the issue of the water quality — and this time, it’s not about fluoride.

On Oct. 17, the town sent out letters to water customers in response to a state-mandated postcard informing customers that the water had “exceeded the maximum containment level of Haloacetic Acids,” and that “excess levels over many years may have an increased risk of cancer.” This was a hot-button topic at a forum hosted and reported on by the Herald and Tribune last week, where Wolfe admitted the water quality slipped in the Glendale community near Fall Branch.

But, he said, that was four months ago, and the Jonesborough water system has been up to regulated standards ever since. It’s currently rated at 98 percent by the state.

That hasn’t culled the wave of negative ads against Wolfe, most of them concerning the issue of the water system. One robocall from a woman calling herself Becky says “(Wolfe) is acting like it’s no big deal that our water is contaminated with cancer-causing chemicals,” before urging the listener to “vote no on dirty water, vote no on Kelly Wolfe.”

A postcard-type ad found its way into the mailboxes of Jonesborough residents comparing Jonesborough to Mexico City, citing that the water there is undrinkable and soon, it will be in Jonesborough, too.

While the robocall makes no mention of Moore, the postcard bears his campaign stamp, but Moore told the Press that he didn’t instigate either campaign or any of the mailings that residents have been finding in their mailboxes and paper boxes. He said he has focused on door-to-door campaigning combined with newspaper ads and signage around the town.

“Charlie Moore and his supporters have unfortunately decided that we need Washington-style attack politics brought into our local Jonesborough election,” Wolfe said in response to the negative campaigning against him. “It is unfortunate that they think so little of our voters and all the progress we've made in Jonesbororugh as to focus on these ugly and untrue attacks.

“I question Mr. Moore's judgment, and would daresay that this should be a good predictor for people as to what kind of mayor he would be.”

An ad in the Oct. 26 edition of the Herald and Tribune endorsing Moore cited the water standards violation, in addition to two other water violations – one in 2014 where contaminates were found at three sites and one in 2015 also involving contaminates.



The ad was paid for by Citizens for Better Government of Washington County, a political action committee started Oct. 18 by co-chairman Kent Harris, who defeated Wolfe two years ago in a race for the State Republican Executive Committee.

Harris said his newly-formed PAC has nothing to do with a personal vendetta against Wolfe, and said the ads are all out of concern for the community.

“Some people, including myself, are concerned about the safety of the water in Jonesborough,” echoing Moore’s sentiment about the water quality, bristling against Wolfe’s comments that the town had received “a tap on the shoulder form the state that we needed to do better,” at October’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.



“I take offense to that,” Harris said.

