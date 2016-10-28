JCP Week in Review, October 28 - VIDEO

If approved, the Virginia Commissioner of Health would then make the ultimate decision on the merger.

Southwest Virginia Health Authority Chairman Terry Kilgore said the Authority was missing information from the Federal Trade Commission, and he wanted to wait to make a decision until all of it was submitted.

Kilgore said the next meeting will likely last about an hour, as the Authority weighs the advantages and disadvantages of the merger before taking a vote.

The Authority will meet again on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. For all the specifics from Wednesday’s meeting, visit our website at johnsoncitypress.com.

With a 4-2 vote, the Johnson City Power Board voted to officially become an energy authority on Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

The move now needs approval by the secretary of state, which is expected within a few weeks. JCPB will remain a public, nonprofit governmental organization, but as an energy authority it can provide additional services through private partnerships outside the city.

The move to become an authority will take between two and three months to officially complete and requires refinancing the Power Board’s existing debt.

The JCPB will likely change its name to the Johnson City Energy Authority once the move is complete, but different names are currently being tested in focus groups. A new logo will also likely be introduced.

Heading into the big game with D-B, Science Hill High School has experienced that most agregious of crimes - Vandalism.

We have video:

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says Tenneseeans should take the opportunity to get out and vote early this year, and assures your votes will be safe and counted.

Twenty percent more Tennesseans have turned out to vote since the polls opened last week than at this point in the 2012 election, and the trend is continuing.

Hargett said he has not heard of any voter line aggression, such as reports of a shoving match at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and confrontations in Carter County. In fact, he’s heard just the opposite.

“One of the things I’ve been pleased with around the state,” says Hargett, “is how amicable people have been. People from all walks of life where I’ve seen people smiling going in and they’re smiling coming out, very respectful of one another.”

Get out and vote folks. Do it early if you can.