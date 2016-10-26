Jonesborough arts programs receive $450,000 donation

Leaders in the arts, art students and town officials gathered at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School to celebrate the Kings’ charity and the family’s support of the arts throughout the years.

Mayor Kelly Wolfe began the commemoration by expressing the important place the arts hold in the town. What started as a handful of classes and a couple of teachers at the McKinney Center has grown to a program that teaches 200 students each year. The International Storytelling Center stands its ground as a pillar in the world of storytelling, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre holds its renown throughout the region, he said.

“The arts is the best way you can express a sense of community when you’re in a town like Jonesborough,” Wolfe said.

Out of the $450,000, $200,000 of it will go to putting the final touches on the Jackson Theatre and providing staff salary for the first year and a half. Another $50,000 will provide the Repertory Theatre with sound equipment, while the remaining $200,000 will be split between the International Storytelling Center for refurbishment costs and the McKinney Center to help with various programs within the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, the program that bears Sonia King’s mother’s name.

“It’s a joy to be back in this town, it holds my heart,” King said at the announcement. “My heart has always been here. Jonesborough is a story of a story, and it needs to be told over and over and over.”

