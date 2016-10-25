Friday dances highlight at Johnson City Senior Center

A staple in the senior center, the dances have been held since the center was born, Program Coordinator Debbie Fogle said. The last of these events drew more than 100 dancers, so that must mean the center is doing something right.

“People love to dance, so it gives them not only an opportunity to socialize but a chance to get active as well,” she said.

The rest of the year’s dances will be Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and the annual Christmas dance will be Dec. 16. Each event is $5 per person, except for special occasions like the Christmas Dance, which is $10 per person.

Each dance will last from 7-10 p.m. and feature live music from local bands. Fogle said ballroom dancing is popular on the dance floor but if you’re inexperienced in ballroom dancing, the community center offers classes on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. to help you get ready for the big night of dancing.

Other events at local senior centers this week include:

Thursday, October 27

Johnson City

8 a.m.: Hike to Rattlesnake Lodge

10 a.m.: Writers Circle

1 p.m.: Jewelry Class

Jonesborough

9 a.m. to noon: Stained glass class

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Carver’s Restaurant & Holloway’s Quilts in Cosby

Friday, October 28

Johnson City



8:30 a.m.: Functional Fitness Fridays

10 a.m.: Wii Love Fridays

6 p.m.: Murder Mystery



Jonesborough:

8 a.m.: Assemble Headstart Bags

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Headstart parade

1:30 p.m.: New Member Reception

1:30 p.m.: 8-ball Tournament

6:45 p.m.: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’



Saturday, October 29



Jonesborough

7 to 10 a.m.: Country Breakfast and Bake Sale Fundraiser

Monday, October 31



Johnson City



1 p.m.: Joy of Oriental Creations – painting



Tuesday, November 1

Jonesborough

9 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Off the Grid Mountain Adventures Ziplines

1 p.m.: Mahjong

Wednesday, November 2

Jonesborough

9 a.m.: Energy Assistance Program

9 a.m.: Medicare counseling

9 a.m.: Paper quilling

10 a.m.: “Bob Ross,” with Jay Holdway

Noon: Gospel Sing Along with Jim and Marcia

