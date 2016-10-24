Plans for Jonesborough gas station stirs unease among citizens

Local resident Charles Wyman pointed to the stream hiding among the bushes just a few feet away from the heavy equipment working to grade the site. He pointed out the debris that had fallen in the stream, wondering if the site, tucked between West Jackson Boulevard and Ben Gamble Road near The Meadows subdivision, had been cleared by environmental officials.

Town Administrator Bob Browning said the property was zoned about 10 years ago for commercial development before the subdivision popped up behind it. He said the ownership of the property has changed hands recently, and the new owner has plans to utilize it.

“It is realistic to say that if (the property owner) meets the criteria of development then he has the right to put in a convenience store,” Browning said, explaining that restricting the owner could hurt the town by taking the case to court. “Once the property is zoned, then whatever the uses that are allowed in that zone, the property owner is allowed to do.”

The Jonesborough Planning Commission approved the site for grading at a called meeting in early September. Wyman said his concerns centered around the matter being approved without much input from the surrounding community and folks downstream who might use the water for farming, crops or wells.

“What about their property rights?” he asked, gesturing along the stream.

Since the grading is happening on an elevated plane in comparison to the stream, Wyman said the work being done to the site was pushing sediment into the stream despite two rows of silt fence. The concerns extend past the excavation process to possible petroleum pollution that could affect residents using the water source downstream.

In a letter addressed to Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge, Wyman asked if the site could be studied to see the impact of potential petroleum runoff into the water. He also said he was not able to find environmental permits on site when searching for them.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Communications Officer Kim Schoetzow said a permit for an underground storage tank requires a notification form to be signed and submitted at least 15 days before installation, but TDEC doesn’t regulate where they can be installed — that’s up to the local government’s zoning laws.

Schoetzow said this particular site was issued a general construction permit in 2004, but site visits are not required to issue the permit. She was unable to verify if the site has been inspected by TDEC officials, but confirmed officials can make site visits when plans are received that show potential impacts to waters of the state.

Browning said that the owner must present site plans to the Planning Commission before construction begins. Since that depends on completion of grading, Browning said that could be anywhere from next month to next year and up to the discretion of the property owner.

