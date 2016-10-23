Looking past Trump, Clinton aims to help other Democrats

Though Trump’s campaign insisted Sunday it was premature to count him out, it’s Clinton whose path to winning the White House has only grown wider in the race’s final weeks. Even longtime Republican strongholds such as Utah and Arizona suddenly appear within reach for Clinton on Nov. 8, enticing Democrats to campaign hard in territory they haven’t won for decades.

The shifting political map has freed up Clinton and her well-funded campaign to spend time and money helping other Democrats in competitive races. Clinton said she didn’t “even think about responding” to Trump anymore and would instead spend the final weeks on the road “emphasizing the importance of electing Democrats down the ballot.”

“We’re running a coordinated campaign, working hard with gubernatorial, Senate, and House candidates,” said Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager.

And for good reason.

After a merciless two-year campaign, the next president will face the daunting task of governing a bitterly divided nation. If Clinton wins, her best prospect for achieving her goals will be greatly diminished unless her victory is accompanied by major Democratic gains in Congress.

“We’ve got to do the hard and maybe most important work of healing, healing our country,” Clinton said Sunday at Union Baptist Church in Durham.

For Democrats, there’s another reason to try to run up the score. With Trump warning he may contest the race’s outcome if he loses, Clinton’s campaign is hoping for an overwhelming Democratic victory that would undermine any attempt by Trump to claim the election had been stolen from him.

In a rare admission of fallibility by the typically boastful Trump, his campaign acknowledged he’s trailing Clinton as Election Day nears.

“We are behind. She has some advantages,” said Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Still, she added, “We’re not giving up. We know we can win this.”

Conway laid out in granular detail Trump’s potential path to winning: victories in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Nevada and Ohio, to start. If Trump prevents Arizona and Georgia from falling to Democrats and adds in some combination of Colorado, Virginia, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, he could reach the 270 electoral votes needed, Conway said.

It won’t be easy. A current Associated Press analysis of polling, demographic trends and other campaign data rates Virginia as solidly Democratic, while Colorado, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are all leaning Democratic. Arizona, remarkably, is a toss-up.

Trump was campaigning Sunday in Florida after spending the past few days in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

If Clinton wins, Democrats would need a net gain of four Senate seats to retake the majority. House control would be much harder, considering Republicans currently enjoy their largest House majority since 1931. Democrats would need a 30-seat gain, a feat they haven’t accomplished in roughly four decades.

Clinton’s nascent focus on helping fellow Democrats comes with an inherent contradiction. For months, she deliberately avoided the strategy employed by other Democrats of trying to saddle all Republicans with an unpopular Trump. In August, she said Trump represented the “radical fringe,” rather than the mainstream of the Republican Party.

Painting Trump as beyond the typical GOP pale was a strategy intended to help Clinton win over voters who identify as Republicans but dislike Trump. Yet it’s been a major sore point for Democratic campaign groups, illustrated by an internal Democratic National Committee email in May that was hacked and later disclosed by WikiLeaks.

“They don’t want us to tie Trump to other Republicans because they think it makes him look normal,” top DNC official Luis Miranda wrote in an email under the subject line “Problem with HFA,” an acronym for Hillary For America.

Andrea Bozek of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, said Clinton’s last-minute push to aid Democrats was insufficient to make up for her party’s shortfalls in recruiting competitive candidates this year.

“Democrats have relied on political gravity from the presidential race to carry them across the finish line,” Bozek said.

Indeed, as Clinton campaigned in North Carolina, where Democrats hope to unseat GOP Sen. Richard Burr, Clinton’s argument appeared to rest on the hopes that voters offended by Trump would vote against Burr, too. She said Democratic candidate and American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Deborah Ross knows that Trump “is wrong for America.”

“Unlike her opponent, Debra has never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump,” Clinton said.

Clinton isn’t the only Democrat putting a premium on down-ballot races.

President Barack Obama flew to Nevada on Sunday to campaign for the Democratic Senate candidate there before heading to San Diego to raise money for House Democrats. He and Vice President Joe Biden have recorded ads, raised money and campaigned in person for dozens of House, Senate and other Democratic candidates this year.

For Trump, the campaign’s finals weeks have been shadowed by concerns about his sexually predatory comments about women and mounting allegations of sexual assault. Trump used a weekend speech to announce he planned to sue all of the women, while one of his supporters, former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Trump supporter, lamented his “oppression” by the media.

“He’s been waterboarded by these issues,” Brewer said.

Mook and Brewer spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Conway spoke on “Fox News Sunday” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Lederman reported from Washington. AP Polling Director Emily Swanson contributed to this report.