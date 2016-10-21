JCP Week in Review, October 21 - VIDEO

As polling locations opened at 9 a.m., poll worker Frances Ponder said about 55 people were outside waiting to vote at the Gray Commons location.

Ponder said, “It’s been busier (for the first day) than the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections.”

This year’s election could see a much larger turnout than expected, and we’ll keep you up to date with facts and information so that you are as well-informed as possible heading into election day.

As I said in previous Week in Review videos, I’ll do my utmost to report only facts and viable information, so, I’ll have nothing to say about this week’s Presidential debate. I just hope everyone makes a well-informed decision at the ballot box and each of you exercise your right to vote. To find your polling location, visit johnsoncitypress.com.

Joshua “Hoppy” Hopkins, a former Ashe County, N.C., deputy, has ben granted a motion to have the terms of his pre-trial release modified to allow him to return to his home in Tennessee.

Hopkins, who was featured on the “Southern Justice” television series, was charged in September with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury in the shooting death of Dallas Arthur Shatley, 62, following an on-duty altercation on July 8, 2015.

Recently, a judge ordered that Hopkins could not leave Ashe County while awaiting trial.

Hopkins came to work for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department shortly after the incident. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Chief Deputy James Parrish said an intensive background check was conducted prior to Hopkins’ being hired.

As of yesterday, the future Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school now has a 56-acre footprint.

That footprint is now headed to the Washington County Commission.

School Board members gave unanimous approval to a single-story site plan for the new school after juggling the idea of a two-story school. Architect Tony Street said the cost difference between a one-story and two-story school settled in at just over $400,000, due in large part to the need for two elevators a two-story school that size would need.

To follow the story as the plan heads to the Commission, keep reading the Johnson City Press or johnsoncitypress.com.

If you’re a fan of independent cinema, you may want to make your way to Bristol this weekend, and take in the PUSH! Film Festival.

Held today, Saturday and Sunday at various venues in historic downtown Bristol, the competitive film festival brings diverse films to the community and showcases some of the best regional filmmakers working today.

If you plan on attending, realize that seating is limited. Film, workshop, and event attendance will be based on a first-come, first-served basis at each venue.

Venues will be The Paramount Center for the Arts, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and The Bristol Public Library, and you can get tickets and info at pushfilmfest.com.