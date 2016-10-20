Site plan for Boones Creek K-8 passes to Washington County Commission

And that footprint is headed to the Washington County Commission.

Board members gave unanimous approval to a single-story site plan for the new school after juggling the idea of a two-story school. Architect Tony Street said the cost difference between a one-story and two-story school settled in at just over $400,000, due in large part to the need for two elevators a two-story school that size would need.

Deliberation rose concerning the placement of the school with surrounding roads and what that meant for accessibility, as Joint Capital Projects Committee officials discussed at a meeting earlier this week. While discussion at that meeting determined that roads would either have to be changed or upgraded to accommodate traffic for the 1,100-student school, board member Todd Ganger asked what that would mean for an approved site plan.

“If we approve that site plan tonight, and they decide they’re building that road, how is that going to change the site plan that we voted on?” he asked Street.

In the end, board members decided to approve the site plan, with the road issue being passed on to the County Commission. Board Chairman Jack Leonard said he was excited to see the site plan go through the board, even though the process has been an long one — with farther to go.

“It’s all about the children, and we need to take care of the children of Boones Creek,” he said.

Concerns about redistricting of the school board voting boundaries was not tackled during Thursday night’s called meeting, as Commissioner Joe Grandy was unable to attend the meeting. Leonard said the issue will be brought up with commission members at November’s scheduled meeting, and could possibly be carried over into the November Commission meeting.

