Corker, Alexander: Trump must accept election results

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., came out quickly following Wednesday's night presidential debate with a statement saying it is "imperative" that Trump say that he will accept the results of the election.

"It is imperative that Donald Trump clearly state that he will accept the results of the election when complete," Corker tweeted on his campaign Twitter account late Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman from Corker's Senate Office confirmed that the the tweet came from the Tennessee senator.

Corker's comment came after Trump did not say when asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace Wednesday night whether he would accept the results of the presidential election.

"I'll keep you in suspense," Trump said.

On Thursday, Trump doubled down on those remarks, telling supporters in Ohio that he would "totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win."

