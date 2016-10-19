WF Stables to host trail rides to fund Buffalo Mountain Camp restoration

WF Stables owner Patti Walters said her family’s longtime ties to the camp made her want to do something to help with restoration efforts — and a trail ride seemed like the perfect idea.

“My brother, sister, we were all baptized there,” Walters said. “It’s a place that’s near and dear to our hearts.”

The ride will wind up the mountain and last about two-and-a-half to three hours. Rides will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Rides are $30 for those who bring their own horses, and $60 to use a horse from the stable. Drinks and snacks will be provided on the ride, and Walters added that a ride this time of year is bound to be a beautiful one.

Interested riders can call 794-0630 to reserve a horse, and riders will meet at the campsite. All proceeds from the ride will go to funding the restoration of the lodge.

The Coxes, who have owned an excavation business for the past 25 years, bought the property in July after a lot of thought and prayer, Roxanne said. The camp has been abandoned since 2012 after a flood caused mud slides and damaged the campsite, which held its first batch of campers in the late 1940s.

She said her father-in-law used to tend the grounds of the camp, so their special ties to the camp drew the family to purchase the land in the hopes of restoring it for use.

Roxanne said she and her family plan to begin restoration efforts with Allison Lodge, or the dining hall, as former campers and counselors may remember it. The dining hall and kitchen portion of the building suffered the brunt of damage from the 2012 flood and the passage of time and will require most of the work, which Cox said is estimated to be about $20,000.

Plans for the long-term future of the camp are still in infancy, but Cox said that she sees the future holding retreats for youth groups in the camp’s future. It’s unlikely the camp will be anything like it was with so much repair on the plate, she added.

After the lodge has been renovated and rewired, Cox said attention will turn to the other cabins on site, including the former office, which will have to be demolished.

For now, Cox said she is booking special events at the recreation center like family reunions, birthday parties and weddings to bring in the revenue needed for construction on the property. She added that she has hopes to remodel the retreat building, which overlooks the lake, into a lodge building to hold conferences, which will help bring the property to a point where it can house retreats.

“My main goal is to bring the youth and families back,” she said. “My favorite thing in the world is to sit and listen to people laugh and have a good time.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.