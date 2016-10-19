Jonesborough receives $500,000 grant for new park

Sen. Rusty Crowe and Reps. Matthew Hill and Micah Van Huss announced Wednesday that the Town of Jonesborough earned the Local Park and Recreation Fund grant, and Jonesborough Town Administrator Bob Browning met with Crowe, Gov. Bill Haslam and TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau last week in Nashville for the recognition of LPRF awards across the state.

Officials began the application process in April after the Senior Center’s anticipated grand opening, and expect construction to begin sometime next year. The space for the new park is now occupied by the city garage, which Browning said will move to the west side of town before construction.

Plans for the new park include a new amphitheater, a pavilion area with bocce ball, shuffleboard and pickle ball courts, a gazebo, a meditation garden, a park overlook with seeding areas, restroom facilities, play areas for children, substantial landscaping and a community garden.

“It's going to be an awesome facility,” Browning said. “It’s extremely well-designed.”

The design of the park, Browning said, is intended to encourage multi-generational use, but will center around senior activities because of its proximity to the Senior Center.

A stipulation of the grant was for the town to match the $500,000 grant, and Browning said that will be possible through the accumulation of land value, equipment, labor and tax dollars. He added that the park is expected to debut in 2018.

