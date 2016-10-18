Police connect Johnson City man to assault, shots fired incidents

Officers arrested Kevin Dwayne Summie, 45, 200 Hillcrest Drive, Apt. 2, on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after responding to a fight at 404 Moreland Drive. While investigating the incident, officers determined the assault was related to a shots fired call around Hillcrest Drive and Hamilton Street earlier that day, and that Summie was responsible for firing the gun, police said.

Summie was taken to the Washington County Detention Center under $50,000 bond and was arraigned Tuesday in General Sessions Court.