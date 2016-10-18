The celebration begins Thursday with “High Fives and Winning” which celebrates survivors while providing education about breast cancer. Cancer survivors will share their stories and professionals will be available for information about breast cancer and help patients through the next steps of a positive diagnosis.

The celebration will include games, prizes and a dance performance by the Trinity Art Center. Since light refreshments will be provided, Community Health Activities Coordinator Patty Altman said attendees should call the center at 434-6237 no later than Wednesday at 5 p.m. for pre-registration.

The event is open to the community, cancer survivors and their loved ones and runs from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

“There's a lot of people here who have had breast cancer, it's just celebrating that they've been given the gift of life” Altman said.

Following “High Fives and Winning,” The Pink Ball will continue honoring breast cancer survivors with the annual dance party at the community center. Guests can dance the night away from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Park Community Center. Admission is $5 per person.

Other upcoming activities at the Johnson City Senior Center include:

Thursday, October 20:

8 a.m.: Hike to Rattlesnake Ridge.

11 a.m.: Great Thinkers in History.

6:30 p.m.: Next Step Photography Club.



Friday, October 21

8:30 a.m.: Functional Fitness Fridays.

10 a.m.: Wii Love Fridays.

6 p.m.: Murder Mystery.

Monday, October 24:

11 a.m.: Ageless Integrative Medicine.

11:30 a.m.: Dixie Diners.

1 p.m.: Joy of Oriental Creations — painting.

Tuesday, October 25

8:30 a.m.: Picketball Tournament.

1 p.m.: Mountain Dulcimer.

6 p.m.: Opiate Addiction.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.